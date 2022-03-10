UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 96,211 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,211 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of Travel + Leisure worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 68,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,597 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 842,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 126,506.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

