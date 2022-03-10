U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

USPH traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.62. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,054. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.25. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.36.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 564.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

