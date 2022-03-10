U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 44.45% and a net margin of 93.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

