Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 39,160 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,160 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of DZS worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of DZS by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 172,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DZS by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DZS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of DZS by 42.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

DZSI stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. DZS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $395.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.25.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

