Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 39,160 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,160 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of DZS worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of DZS by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 172,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DZS by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DZS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of DZS by 42.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
DZSI stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. DZS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $395.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.25.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
