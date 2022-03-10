Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 4,500 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of RCI Hospitality worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RICK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RICK shares. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti lifted their price target on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

