Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.04 Million in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 152,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.31% of Acacia Research as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.54.

In related news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $29,592.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research (Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.