Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,283 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.47% of NN worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. State Street Corp lifted its position in NN by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NN by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 38,257 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $196,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.10. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

