Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,095 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRTX opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $892.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

