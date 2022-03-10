Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,394,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,232,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

MYOV opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.75. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.