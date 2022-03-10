Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Safety Insurance Group worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 109,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

