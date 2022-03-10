Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of SecureWorks worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCWX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter worth $256,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

