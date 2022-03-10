Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Jumia Technologies worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

JMIA stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

JMIA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

