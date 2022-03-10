Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $951,000 Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Overstock.com by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Overstock.com by 98,183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

