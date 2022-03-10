Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 51,400 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.05% of PHX Minerals worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PHX Minerals news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 23,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $93,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 134,162 shares of company stock worth $300,928 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $103.15 million, a PE ratio of -299.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

