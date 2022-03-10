Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

TUP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 733,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,593. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $910.35 million, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 2.65.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 372,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 148,262 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

