Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $639,249,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820,960 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $580,394,000 after purchasing an additional 106,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 8.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,603,559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $511,062,000 after acquiring an additional 123,455 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

Shares of SE opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a one year low of $86.35 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

