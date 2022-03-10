Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 102,264 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,264 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Integral Ad Science worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

