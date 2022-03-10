Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 232,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.11% of Infinera as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infinera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after buying an additional 191,523 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Infinera by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,857,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,359,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

