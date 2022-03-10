Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 60,414 RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of RadNet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RDNT opened at $21.30 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

RDNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

