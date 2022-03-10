TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 270 at Barclays

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 270 ($3.54) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TT Electronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.79).

Shares of TTG stock opened at GBX 185.13 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £326.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 173.59 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

