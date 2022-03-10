TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 280 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 280 ($3.67) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TT Electronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.79).

LON:TTG opened at GBX 185.13 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £326.39 million and a P/E ratio of 31.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 251.14. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 173.59 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

