TrueDeck Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,050.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $58,228.62 and approximately $10,050.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

