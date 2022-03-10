Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Insider Jonathan Flood Sells 3,700 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $59,681.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TROX traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,277. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,571,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tronox by 13.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 401,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tronox by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 47.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after acquiring an additional 738,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

