Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Triton International in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 92.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,779 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

