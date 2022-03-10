TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 83,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,310. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $528.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

