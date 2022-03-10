Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 190,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

