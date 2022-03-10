Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 1,788 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 228,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

