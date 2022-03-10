Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $993,000 Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.35. 537,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

