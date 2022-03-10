Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,939,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after buying an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.88. 1,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,754. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $221.83 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.83.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

