Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,330 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 770,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,093. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

