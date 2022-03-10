Treat DAO Price Reaches $4.58 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.04 or 0.06618063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,141.96 or 0.99861205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041867 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.