Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.06) to GBX 2,020 ($26.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.53).

TPK opened at GBX 1,279.50 ($16.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,222 ($16.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.10). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,570.08.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($18.68) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($39,667.16).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

