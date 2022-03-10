Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Travel + Leisure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of TNL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,270. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.19. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

