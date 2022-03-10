Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Transcontinental stock opened at C$18.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$18.25 and a twelve month high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

