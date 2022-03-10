Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. Transcat has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18. The company has a market capitalization of $573.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

