TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

TACT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,772. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.