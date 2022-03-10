Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.45

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Traeger alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.