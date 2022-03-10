Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.45

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.
Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
