Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BIL)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,362 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 13,022% compared to the average volume of 18 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $91.51.

