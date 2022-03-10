Traders Purchase Large Volume of Quad/Graphics Put Options (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,662 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,322% compared to the typical volume of 750 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 48,748 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,013,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 406,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at $1,771,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at $1,598,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $333.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.66. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

