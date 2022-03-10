Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.