Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TOL. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.37.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.