Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) versus InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Financial Survey

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and InMode’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 16.02 -$3.64 million N/A N/A InMode $357.57 million 9.07 $164.97 million $1.92 20.29

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A InMode 46.14% 46.14% 39.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tivic Health Systems and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 0 3 0 3.00

InMode has a consensus price target of $87.67, suggesting a potential upside of 125.07%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Summary

InMode beats Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

