Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.64

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 17826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

