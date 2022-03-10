Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Kelly Services worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Kelly Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

