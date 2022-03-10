Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 2,040 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.22% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $48.73 on Thursday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31.
