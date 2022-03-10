Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 389.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after buying an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after buying an additional 610,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 105.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after buying an additional 735,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter worth approximately $13,584,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Nikola stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.78. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

