Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of National Bank worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,562,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in National Bank in the third quarter worth $492,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 118,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBHC stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

National Bank Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.