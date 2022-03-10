Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Triumph Group worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at $1,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Triumph Group by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 409,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 176,766 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

