Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Heritage Financial worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,998 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 358,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 46,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a market cap of $872.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

