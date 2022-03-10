ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 25452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ThredUp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.